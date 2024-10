350 Kata-Kata Status WA Keren, Romantis, Bijak, dan Lucu

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Selain untuk chatting, pengguna WhatsApp sering menggunakan fitur status untuk mengekspresikan perasaan.

Melalui status WhatsApp, pengguna dapat berbagi kata-kata lucu atau inspiratif kepada teman-teman. Oleh karenanya, banyak orang mencari inspirasi kata-kata status WA keren, romantis, bijak, atau lucu.

Kata-kata status WA yang Anda pilih bisa mencerminkan suasana hati dan bahkan mempengaruhi mood orang lain yang melihatnya.

Nah, bagi yang sedang mencari inspirasi, berikut adalah kumpulan 350 kata-kata status WhatsApp yang keren, romantis, bijak, dan lucu.

Berikut adalah 70 kata-kata status WA lucu yang bisa jadi inspirasi.

Berikut adalah 70 kata-kata status WA romantis yang bisa digunakan:

Berikut adalah 70 kata-kata status WA dalam bahasa Inggris yang lucu, motivasi, bijak, keren, dan aesthetic.

I'm on a seafood diet. I see food and I eat it.

I told my computer I needed a break, and now it won’t stop sending me beach wallpapers.

I’m not lazy, I’m just on energy-saving mode.

I used to think I was indecisive, but now I'm not so sure.

Why don’t scientists trust atoms? Because they make up everything!

If you think I’m crazy, you should meet my imaginary friend.

I’m not arguing, I’m just explaining why I’m right.

The early bird can have the worm; I’ll take coffee.

I’m multitasking: I can listen, ignore, and forget at the same time.

I followed my heart, and it led me to the fridge.

Believe in yourself so strongly that the world can’t help but believe in you too.

Your only limit is you. Be brave and fearless.

Dream big, work hard, stay focused, and surround yourself with good people.

Don’t watch the clock; do what it does. Keep going.

Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success.

You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.

Your vibe attracts your tribe. Keep it positive.

Every day may not be good, but there’s something good in every day.

Progress, not perfection.

Strive for progress, not perfection.

Life is what happens when you're busy making other plans.

Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment.

The only way to do great work is to love what you do.

The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.

In the end, we only regret the chances we didn’t take.

Life is short, and it’s up to you to make it sweet.

You can’t start the next chapter of your life if you keep re-reading the last one.

What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us.

Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated.

It’s not about how hard you hit; it’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.

I’m not a regular person; I’m a limited edition.

Stay classy, sassy, and a bit bad-assy.

Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.

Life is too short to blend in.

You can’t buy happiness, but you can buy ice cream, and that’s kind of the same thing.

Sometimes you just need to create your own sunshine.

Not all who wander are lost; some are just looking for coffee.

A little progress each day adds up to big results.

Make today so awesome that yesterday gets jealous.

Be a voice, not an echo.

Collect beautiful moments, not things.

The sky isn’t the limit; your mind is.

Let your dreams be your wings.

Stars can’t shine without darkness.

Find joy in the ordinary.

Embrace the glorious mess that you are.

Life is a collection of moments; make them count.

Let your soul shine like the stars.

Wander often, wonder always.

Surround yourself with those who lift you higher.

Just because you’re awake doesn’t mean you should stop dreaming.

Some days you just have to create your own sunshine.

Keep your heels, head, and standards high.

Life isn’t perfect, but your outfit can be.

Enjoy the little things in life, for one day you may look back and realize they were the big things.

Let your smile change the world; don’t let the world change your smile.

In a world where you can be anything, be kind.

Life is an adventure; enjoy the ride.

You don’t have to be perfect to be amazing.

Stay strong, make them wonder how you’re still smiling.

The best is yet to come.

Good things come to those who hustle.

Life is a canvas; make it a masterpiece.

When nothing goes right, go left.

Sometimes, you just need to take a leap of faith.

Don’t count the days; make the days count.

Life is too short to worry about what others think.

Let the beauty of what you love be what you do.

Sparkle like you mean it.