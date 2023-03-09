 "

Game Baru Rilis Bulan Ini dan Platformnya, Ada Remake Resident Evil 4

Reporter

Editor

Zacharias Wuragil

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Foto : xbox
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Foto : xbox

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Kabar remake Resident Evil 4 sudah bertahun-tahun terdengar. Dan, akhirnya, pada Maret ini, game baru tersebut akan rilis. Game akan melacak putri presiden untuk memecahkan misteri senjata biologi.

Tentu masih banyak game baru dengan genre lain yang akan hadir bulan ini. Termasuk game PS VR2, The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR dan The Last Worker. Keduanya menawarkan sensasi yang berbeda saat bermain.

Switchback VR akan membawa pemain untuk perjalanan multi-indera di mana mereka harus selamat dari Kapal Hantu. Pemain berjuang hidup melawan vampir dunia lain ataupun pembunuh sadistis, juga inkarnasi setan dari 'penyihir' yang dianiaya di New England abad ke-17. 

Ada juga game baru Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Pengembang Nioh dari Tim Ninja membawa cita rasa Tiga Kerajaan ke dalam aksi role-play game (RPG). Pegang senjata dan sihir dalam pertempuran fantasi gelap yang menegangkan di seluruh kekaisaran Cina yang dipenuhi setan.

Berikut kumpulan game baru rilis bulan ini, Maret 2023, dikutip dari sejumlah sumber, lengkap dengan tanggal rilis dan platform memainkannya.

2 Maret
King of the Castle - PC

3 Maret
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

7 Maret
Little Witch Nobeta - PS4, Switch

8 Maret
Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo - PC

9 Maret
Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo - Switch
Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse - PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC
Transport Fever 2: Console Edition - PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Seri Xbox X|S
Train Life: A Railway Simulator - Switch
Session: Skate Sim - Switch

14 Maret
The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure - PS4, Switch, PC

16 Maret
Anno 1800 - PS5, Xbox Series X|S
The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR - PSVR2

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR. Foto : Playstation

17 Maret
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon - Switch
WWE 2K23 - PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

21 Maret
Deceive Inc. - PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
Remnant: From the Ashes - Switch
Tchia - PS4, PS5, PC

22 Maret
Have a Nice Death - Switch, PC

24 Maret
Resident Evil 4 Remake - PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key - Switch
EA Sports PGA Tour - PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Resident Evil 4 . Foto : Resident Evil

28 Maret
Crime Boss: Rockay City - PC
The Last of Us Part 1 - PC
MLB The Show 23 - PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch

30 Maret
Norn9: Var Commons - Switch
The Great War: Western Front - PC
The Last Worker - PS5, PSVR2, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC

 

