Daftar Game yang Bakal Rilis Mei 2023 Untuk PS4 Hingga Nintendo Switch

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Memasuki minggu kedua Mei 2023, terdapat sejumlah video game terbaru yang akan dirilis pada bulan ini. Di antaranya ada sekuel terbaru dari seri-seri game yang cukup ikonik. Tak hanya itu, terdapat juga beberapa nama game besar yang direncanakan akan dirilis, seperti Redfall, LEGO 2K Drive, hingga The Legend of Zelda: Tears or the Kingdom.
Pada bulan kelima ini, sejumlah penerbit game ternama masih aktif dalam merilis game terbarunya, seperti Nintendo dan 2K. Dilansir dari IGN, daftar game ini mencakup rilisan untuk PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, hingga PC. Lantas, apa saja daftar games yang bakal rilis Mei 2023? Simak informasi selengkapnya berikut ini.
Daftar Games yang Bakal Rilis Mei 2023 untuk PlayStation (PS4 dan PS5)
Para pemilik PS5 mungkin saat ini masih memainkan game terbaru Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Meski begitu, terdapat beberapa rilisan besar yang akan datang untuk PlayStation bulan ini. Mulai dari LEGO 2K Drive hingga Farworld Pioneers. Berikut daftar games yang bakal rilis Mei 2023.
- Age of Wonders 4 – 2 Mei
- Death or Treat – 5 Mei
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox – 9 Mei
- Marvel's Midnight Suns (PS4) – 11 Mei
- Amnesia: The Bunker – 16 Mei
- Endless Dungeon – 18 Mei
- LEGO 2K Drive – 19 Mei
- After Us – 23 Mei
- Miasma Chronicles – 23 Mei
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun – 23 Mei
- Hello Neighbor VR: Search and Rescue – 25 Mei
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – 25 Mei
- Railway Empire 2 – 25 Mei
- Company of Heroes 3: Console Edition – 30 Mei
- Farworld Pioneers – 30 Mei
Daftar Games yang Bakal Rilis Mei 2023 untuk Nintendo Switch
Pada Mei 2023, pengguna Nintendo Switch memiliki beberapa opsi game terbaru yang dapat dipilih. Berikut daftarnya.
1. Super Dungeon Maker –3 Mei
2. Death or Treat – 5 Mei
3. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 12 Mei
4. LEGO 2K Drive – 19 Mei
5. Farming Simulator 23 – 23 Mei
6. Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun – 23 Mei
7. Farworld Pioneers – 30 Mei
Daftar Games yang Bakal Rilis Mei 2023 untuk Xbox
Pada edisi bulan ini, Redfall adalah rilisan terbesar untuk Xbox. Rilisan terbaru ini berlaku untuk Xbox series X|S dan Xbox One. Berikut daftar gamenya.
- Age of Wonders 4 – 2 Mei
- Redfall – 2 Mei
- Ravenlock – 4 Mei
- Death or Treat – 5 Mei
- Marvel's Midnight Suns (XBOX) – 11 Mei
- Amnesia: The Bunker – 16 Mei
- Endless Dungeon – 18 Mei
- LEGO 2K Drive - 19 Mei
- After Us – 23 Mei
- Miasma Chronicles - 23 Mei
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun – 23 Mei
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – 25 Mei
- Railway Empire 2 – 25 Mei
- Company of Heroes 3: Console Edition - 30 Mei
- Farworld Pioneers – 30 Mei
Daftar Games yang Bakal Rilis Mei 2023 untuk PC
Pada bulan ini, pemilik PC dapat memainkan beberapa game rilisan besar, seperti Redfall, Darkest Dungeon 2, hingga Railway Empire 2. Berikut daftar game yang bakal rilis Mei 2023 untuk PC.
- Age of Wonders 4 – 2 Mei
- Redfall – 2 Mei
- Ravenlock – 3 Mei
- Death or Treat – 5 Mei
- Darkest Dungeon 2 – 8 Mei
- Amnesia: The Bunker – 16 Mei
- Endless Dungeon – 18 Mei
- Firmament – 18 Mei
- The Outlast Trials– 18 Mei
- LEGO 2K Drive – 19 Mei
- After Us – 23 Mei
- Miasma Chronicles – 23 Mei
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun – 23 Mei
- Amnesia: The Bunker – 23 Mei
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – 25 Mei
- Railway Empire 2 – 25 Mei
- Farworld Pioneers – 30 Mei
- System Shock – 30 Mei
- Humanity – Mei 2023
RADEN PUTRI