Daftar Game yang Bakal Rilis Mei 2023 Untuk PS4 Hingga Nintendo Switch

Vivia Agarta Febriati

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Nintendo
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Nintendo
TEMPO.CO, JakartaMemasuki minggu kedua Mei 2023, terdapat sejumlah video game terbaru yang akan dirilis pada bulan ini. Di antaranya ada sekuel terbaru dari seri-seri game yang cukup ikonik. Tak hanya itu, terdapat juga beberapa nama game besar yang direncanakan akan dirilis, seperti Redfall, LEGO 2K Drive, hingga The Legend of Zelda: Tears or the Kingdom.

Pada bulan kelima ini, sejumlah penerbit game ternama masih aktif dalam merilis game terbarunya, seperti Nintendo dan 2K. Dilansir dari IGN, daftar game ini mencakup rilisan untuk PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, hingga PC. Lantas, apa saja daftar games yang bakal rilis Mei 2023? Simak informasi selengkapnya berikut ini.

Daftar Games yang Bakal Rilis Mei 2023 untuk PlayStation (PS4 dan PS5)

Para pemilik PS5 mungkin saat ini masih memainkan game terbaru Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Meski begitu, terdapat beberapa rilisan besar yang akan datang untuk PlayStation bulan ini. Mulai dari LEGO 2K Drive hingga Farworld Pioneers. Berikut daftar games yang bakal rilis Mei 2023.

  1. Age of Wonders 4 – 2 Mei
  2. Death or Treat – 5 Mei
  3. Ys IX: Monstrum Nox – 9 Mei
  4. Marvel's Midnight Suns (PS4) – 11 Mei
  5. Amnesia: The Bunker – 16 Mei
  6. Endless Dungeon – 18 Mei
  7. LEGO 2K Drive – 19 Mei
  8. After Us – 23 Mei
  9. Amnesia: The Bunker – 23 Mei
  10. Miasma Chronicles – 23 Mei
  11. Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun – 23 Mei
  12. Hello Neighbor VR: Search and Rescue – 25 Mei
  13. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – 25 Mei
  14. Railway Empire 2 – 25 Mei
  15. Company of Heroes 3: Console Edition – 30 Mei 
  16. Farworld Pioneers – 30 Mei

Daftar Games yang Bakal Rilis Mei 2023 untuk Nintendo Switch

Pada Mei 2023, pengguna Nintendo Switch memiliki beberapa opsi game terbaru yang dapat dipilih. Berikut daftarnya.

1. Super Dungeon Maker 3 Mei

2. Death or Treat – 5 Mei

3. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 12 Mei

4. LEGO 2K Drive – 19 Mei

5. Farming Simulator 23 – 23 Mei

6. Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun – 23 Mei

7. Farworld Pioneers – 30 Mei

Daftar Games yang Bakal Rilis Mei 2023 untuk Xbox

Pada edisi bulan ini, Redfall adalah rilisan terbesar untuk Xbox. Rilisan terbaru ini berlaku untuk Xbox series X|S dan Xbox One. Berikut daftar gamenya.

  1. Age of Wonders 4 – 2 Mei
  2. Redfall – 2 Mei
  3. Ravenlock – 4 Mei
  4. Death or Treat – 5 Mei
  5. Marvel's Midnight Suns (XBOX) – 11 Mei
  6. Amnesia: The Bunker – 16 Mei
  7. Endless Dungeon – 18 Mei
  8. LEGO 2K Drive - 19 Mei
  9. After Us – 23 Mei
  10. Miasma Chronicles - 23 Mei
  11. Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun – 23 Mei
  12. Amnesia: The Bunker – 23 Mei
  13. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – 25 Mei
  14. Railway Empire 2 – 25 Mei
  15. Company of Heroes 3: Console Edition - 30 Mei
  16. Farworld Pioneers – 30 Mei

Daftar Games yang Bakal Rilis Mei 2023 untuk PC

Pada bulan ini, pemilik PC dapat memainkan beberapa game rilisan besar, seperti Redfall, Darkest Dungeon 2, hingga Railway Empire 2. Berikut daftar game yang bakal rilis Mei 2023 untuk PC.

  1. Age of Wonders 4 – 2 Mei
  2. Redfall – 2 Mei
  3. Ravenlock – 3 Mei
  4. Death or Treat – 5 Mei
  5. Darkest Dungeon 2 – 8 Mei
  6. Amnesia: The Bunker – 16 Mei
  7. Endless Dungeon – 18 Mei
  8. Firmament – 18 Mei
  9. The Outlast Trials– 18 Mei
  10. LEGO 2K Drive – 19 Mei
  11. After Us – 23 Mei
  12. Miasma Chronicles – 23 Mei
  13. Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun – 23 Mei
  14. Amnesia: The Bunker – 23 Mei
  15. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – 25 Mei
  16. Railway Empire 2 – 25 Mei
  17. Farworld Pioneers – 30 Mei
  18. System Shock – 30 Mei
  19. Humanity – Mei 2023

RADEN PUTRI 

GameVideo Game The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomPS5Nintendo Switch

