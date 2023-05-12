Daftar Game yang Bakal Rilis Mei 2023 Untuk PS4 Hingga Nintendo Switch

Iklan

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Memasuki minggu kedua Mei 2023, terdapat sejumlah video game terbaru yang akan dirilis pada bulan ini. Di antaranya ada sekuel terbaru dari seri-seri game yang cukup ikonik. Tak hanya itu, terdapat juga beberapa nama game besar yang direncanakan akan dirilis, seperti Redfall, LEGO 2K Drive, hingga The Legend of Zelda: Tears or the Kingdom.

Pada bulan kelima ini, sejumlah penerbit game ternama masih aktif dalam merilis game terbarunya, seperti Nintendo dan 2K. Dilansir dari IGN, daftar game ini mencakup rilisan untuk PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, hingga PC. Lantas, apa saja daftar games yang bakal rilis Mei 2023? Simak informasi selengkapnya berikut ini.

Daftar Games yang Bakal Rilis Mei 2023 untuk PlayStation (PS4 dan PS5)

Para pemilik PS5 mungkin saat ini masih memainkan game terbaru Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Meski begitu, terdapat beberapa rilisan besar yang akan datang untuk PlayStation bulan ini. Mulai dari LEGO 2K Drive hingga Farworld Pioneers. Berikut daftar games yang bakal rilis Mei 2023.

Age of Wonders 4 – 2 Mei Death or Treat – 5 Mei Ys IX: Monstrum Nox – 9 Mei Marvel's Midnight Suns (PS4) – 11 Mei Amnesia: The Bunker – 16 Mei Endless Dungeon – 18 Mei LEGO 2K Drive – 19 Mei After Us – 23 Mei Amnesia: The Bunker – 23 Mei Miasma Chronicles – 23 Mei Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun – 23 Mei Hello Neighbor VR: Search and Rescue – 25 Mei The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – 25 Mei Railway Empire 2 – 25 Mei Company of Heroes 3: Console Edition – 30 Mei Farworld Pioneers – 30 Mei

Daftar Games yang Bakal Rilis Mei 2023 untuk Nintendo Switch

Pada Mei 2023, pengguna Nintendo Switch memiliki beberapa opsi game terbaru yang dapat dipilih. Berikut daftarnya.

1. Super Dungeon Maker –3 Mei

2. Death or Treat – 5 Mei

3. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 12 Mei

4. LEGO 2K Drive – 19 Mei

5. Farming Simulator 23 – 23 Mei

6. Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun – 23 Mei

7. Farworld Pioneers – 30 Mei

Daftar Games yang Bakal Rilis Mei 2023 untuk Xbox

Pada edisi bulan ini, Redfall adalah rilisan terbesar untuk Xbox. Rilisan terbaru ini berlaku untuk Xbox series X|S dan Xbox One. Berikut daftar gamenya.

Age of Wonders 4 – 2 Mei Redfall – 2 Mei Ravenlock – 4 Mei Death or Treat – 5 Mei Marvel's Midnight Suns (XBOX) – 11 Mei Amnesia: The Bunker – 16 Mei Endless Dungeon – 18 Mei LEGO 2K Drive - 19 Mei After Us – 23 Mei Miasma Chronicles - 23 Mei Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun – 23 Mei Amnesia: The Bunker – 23 Mei The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – 25 Mei Railway Empire 2 – 25 Mei Company of Heroes 3: Console Edition - 30 Mei Farworld Pioneers – 30 Mei

Daftar Games yang Bakal Rilis Mei 2023 untuk PC

Pada bulan ini, pemilik PC dapat memainkan beberapa game rilisan besar, seperti Redfall, Darkest Dungeon 2, hingga Railway Empire 2. Berikut daftar game yang bakal rilis Mei 2023 untuk PC.

Age of Wonders 4 – 2 Mei Redfall – 2 Mei Ravenlock – 3 Mei Death or Treat – 5 Mei Darkest Dungeon 2 – 8 Mei Amnesia: The Bunker – 16 Mei Endless Dungeon – 18 Mei Firmament – 18 Mei The Outlast Trials– 18 Mei LEGO 2K Drive – 19 Mei After Us – 23 Mei Miasma Chronicles – 23 Mei Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun – 23 Mei Amnesia: The Bunker – 23 Mei The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – 25 Mei Railway Empire 2 – 25 Mei Farworld Pioneers – 30 Mei System Shock – 30 Mei Humanity – Mei 2023

